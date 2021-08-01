4BC
One-off grants for Queensland businesses feeling the sting from COVID-19

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
The state government has announced a $260 million COVID-19 support package for small and medium businesses impacted by lockdowns.

One-off payments of $5000 will be available to businesses anywhere in the state, which have seen a turnover reduction of at least 30 per cent as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We know other parts of Queensland have struggled because of the lockdown in other states,” Treasurer Cameron Dick told Neil Breen.

While sole traders aren’t eligible for the state government’s grants, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Neil Breen they can apply for federal support payments if the lockdown is extended past Saturday.

