Stereotype-defying grandma drops beats in the streets

A DJ is singlehandedly shaking up the Canberra music scene, dropping hot beats in her unique style.

63-year-old Sue Freeman, also known as DJ Sue, recently soared to online virality, even scoring attention in the US.

DJ Sue has been spinning decks for 10 years, having picked up the craft after a wedding.

“The lady who was a DJ was probably in her early 40s,” she told Deborah Knight. “I started to think that’d be a fun job.”

“Sometimes you just bring things into your life if you feel that positive about it.”

DJ Sue revealed her music sets aren’t strict if she starts getting requests.

“I basically just play the songs that people want to hear and I play one song into the next and I turn it up load and have a lot of fun.”

Image: Runaround DJS / Facebook