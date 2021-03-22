4BC
STAY INSIDE: Queenslanders told to keep off the roads as rain event intensifies

11 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Gold Coast flooding
Article image for STAY INSIDE: Queenslanders told to keep off the roads as rain event intensifies

Queenslanders are being urged to reconsider travelling as the rain event intensifies in the south east of the state.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said there was a lot of flash flooding around.

“There is predictions of a lot of rain tonight in particular, and tomorrow across the south east and south west,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I say to people, if you don’t have to go out, and you can avoid it, stay at home.

“And if you do go out, drive incredibly carefully.”

He said the Gold Coast hinterland roads were particularly dangerous.

QFES State Coordinator Brian Cox said around 600 requests had come through and more crews are on standby.

“We are worried [about tonight] because we know it won’t take much to raise those water rapidly across roads and crossings.

“I think the danger is, I don’t think people fully realise the risk they may be taking if they travel tonight. I think the Minister and the Premier have got it right.

“You really should think twice before going out tonight in this weather event.”

Road chaos ensues in Southern Queensland after road closures

Images: Nathan Krebs, 4BC listener

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
