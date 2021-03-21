4BC
Road chaos ensues in Southern Queensland after road closures

10 hours ago
Olympia Kwitowski & Neil Breen
Police Minister Mark Ryan
Article image for Road chaos ensues in Southern Queensland after road closures

Olympia Kwitowski has heard receding water revealed a number of roads surfaces have been decimated. 

Nine News report Sophie Upcroft reported Boxer Avenue is closed after “chunks of bitumen peeled off in dozens of places down the road.

Press PLAY below to hear the full update from 4BC traffic reporter Rhys Messenger, Sophie Upcroft and weather guru Justin Noonan

Earlier, Olympia had reported a number of road closures due to flooding at 11am.

Road closures in the Brisbane region:

North:

Bowman Parade, Bardon

Gap Creek Road, Kenmore Hills

Widdop Street, Nundah

Scout Road, Kurwongbah

Bells Pocket Road, Lawnton

Anzac Avenue northbound at Warbrick Way, Mango Hill

Anzac Avenue at Station Street, Petrie

Deception Bay Road at Old Gympie Road, Burpengary

South:

Illaweena Street between Wembly Road and Gowan Road, Berrinba

Paradise Road between Radius Drive and Garden Drive, Larapinta

Bowhill Road between Blunder Road and Sherbrook Road, Willawong

Boxer Avenue, Shailer Park

Pimpama Jacobs Well Road between Village Boulevard and Wharf Road, Pimpama

Tambourine Oxenford Road, Wongawallan

Road closures in the Gold Coast region:

Hardys Road, Mudgeeraba

Gunsynd Drive, Mudgeeraba

Berrigans Road, Mudgeeraba

Somerset Drive, Mudgeeraba

Pacific Motorway, Mudgeeraba

Chisholm Road, Carrara

Currumbin Road, Carrara

Scottsdale Drive, Carrara

Highfield Drive, Carrara

Currumbin Creek Road, Currumbin Valley

Tomewin Mountain Road, Currumbin Valley

Nerang Connection Road, Nerang

Siganto Drive, Nerang

Siganto Drive, Helensvale

Tallebudgera Creek Road, Tallebudgera Valley

Tallebudgera Connection Road, Tallebudgera Valley

Pacific Motorway, Burleigh Heads

Birds Road, Guanaba

Beechmont Road, Lower Beechmont

Maudsland Road, Maudsland

Hotham Creek Road, Willow Vale

Ruffles Road, Willow Vale

Beaudesert Nerang Road, Mount Nathan

EARLIER

Neil Breen has received a Bruce Highway traffic report from Police Minister Mark Ryan.

“It’s bumper-to-bumper with heavy rain and cars,” Mr Ryan told Neil Breen.

“I’m heading from the north side, we’re coming past North Lakes at the moment.”

Mr Ryan reiterated the emergency services advice ‘If it’s flooded, forget it’.

“Put your safety first and do not drive into flooded waters because you’re putting your own life and your family’s lives at risk,” he continued.

“It is busy today and we’re telling everyone slow down and drive to the conditions.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Director of Transport and Infrastructure for the City of Gold Coast Alton Twine said a number of roads are closed.

He added flood warnings are still in place for the Nerang and Coomera rivers.

“This is the day where you need to be very, very careful when you’re driving,” he told Neil Breen.

“Be watching today because forecast rain is perhaps another 100 millilitres today.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

 

Image: Department of Transport and Main Roads

NewsQLD
