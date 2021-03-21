Road chaos ensues in Southern Queensland after road closures

Olympia Kwitowski has heard receding water revealed a number of roads surfaces have been decimated.

Nine News report Sophie Upcroft reported Boxer Avenue is closed after “chunks of bitumen peeled off in dozens of places down the road.

Earlier, Olympia had reported a number of road closures due to flooding at 11am.

Road closures in the Brisbane region:

North:

Bowman Parade, Bardon Gap Creek Road, Kenmore Hills Widdop Street, Nundah Scout Road, Kurwongbah Bells Pocket Road, Lawnton Anzac Avenue northbound at Warbrick Way, Mango Hill Anzac Avenue at Station Street, Petrie Deception Bay Road at Old Gympie Road, Burpengary

South:

Illaweena Street between Wembly Road and Gowan Road, Berrinba Paradise Road between Radius Drive and Garden Drive, Larapinta Bowhill Road between Blunder Road and Sherbrook Road, Willawong Boxer Avenue, Shailer Park Pimpama Jacobs Well Road between Village Boulevard and Wharf Road, Pimpama Tambourine Oxenford Road, Wongawallan

Road closures in the Gold Coast region:

Hardys Road, Mudgeeraba Gunsynd Drive, Mudgeeraba Berrigans Road, Mudgeeraba Somerset Drive, Mudgeeraba Pacific Motorway, Mudgeeraba Chisholm Road, Carrara Currumbin Road, Carrara Scottsdale Drive, Carrara Highfield Drive, Carrara Currumbin Creek Road, Currumbin Valley Tomewin Mountain Road, Currumbin Valley Nerang Connection Road, Nerang Siganto Drive, Nerang Siganto Drive, Helensvale Tallebudgera Creek Road, Tallebudgera Valley Tallebudgera Connection Road, Tallebudgera Valley Pacific Motorway, Burleigh Heads Birds Road, Guanaba Beechmont Road, Lower Beechmont Maudsland Road, Maudsland Hotham Creek Road, Willow Vale Ruffles Road, Willow Vale Beaudesert Nerang Road, Mount Nathan

Neil Breen has received a Bruce Highway traffic report from Police Minister Mark Ryan.

“It’s bumper-to-bumper with heavy rain and cars,” Mr Ryan told Neil Breen.

“I’m heading from the north side, we’re coming past North Lakes at the moment.”

Mr Ryan reiterated the emergency services advice ‘If it’s flooded, forget it’.

“Put your safety first and do not drive into flooded waters because you’re putting your own life and your family’s lives at risk,” he continued.

“It is busy today and we’re telling everyone slow down and drive to the conditions.”

Director of Transport and Infrastructure for the City of Gold Coast Alton Twine said a number of roads are closed.

He added flood warnings are still in place for the Nerang and Coomera rivers.

“This is the day where you need to be very, very careful when you’re driving,” he told Neil Breen.

“Be watching today because forecast rain is perhaps another 100 millilitres today.”

