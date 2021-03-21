Road chaos ensues in Southern Queensland after road closures
Olympia Kwitowski has heard receding water revealed a number of roads surfaces have been decimated.
Nine News report Sophie Upcroft reported Boxer Avenue is closed after “chunks of bitumen peeled off in dozens of places down the road.
Press PLAY below to hear the full update from 4BC traffic reporter Rhys Messenger, Sophie Upcroft and weather guru Justin Noonan
Earlier, Olympia had reported a number of road closures due to flooding at 11am.
Road closures in the Brisbane region:
North:
Bowman Parade, Bardon
Gap Creek Road, Kenmore Hills
Widdop Street, Nundah
Scout Road, Kurwongbah
Bells Pocket Road, Lawnton
Anzac Avenue northbound at Warbrick Way, Mango Hill
Anzac Avenue at Station Street, Petrie
Deception Bay Road at Old Gympie Road, Burpengary
South:
Illaweena Street between Wembly Road and Gowan Road, Berrinba
Paradise Road between Radius Drive and Garden Drive, Larapinta
Bowhill Road between Blunder Road and Sherbrook Road, Willawong
Boxer Avenue, Shailer Park
Pimpama Jacobs Well Road between Village Boulevard and Wharf Road, Pimpama
Tambourine Oxenford Road, Wongawallan
Road closures in the Gold Coast region:
Hardys Road, Mudgeeraba
Gunsynd Drive, Mudgeeraba
Berrigans Road, Mudgeeraba
Somerset Drive, Mudgeeraba
Pacific Motorway, Mudgeeraba
Chisholm Road, Carrara
Currumbin Road, Carrara
Scottsdale Drive, Carrara
Highfield Drive, Carrara
Currumbin Creek Road, Currumbin Valley
Tomewin Mountain Road, Currumbin Valley
Nerang Connection Road, Nerang
Siganto Drive, Nerang
Siganto Drive, Helensvale
Tallebudgera Creek Road, Tallebudgera Valley
Tallebudgera Connection Road, Tallebudgera Valley
Pacific Motorway, Burleigh Heads
Birds Road, Guanaba
Beechmont Road, Lower Beechmont
Maudsland Road, Maudsland
Hotham Creek Road, Willow Vale
Ruffles Road, Willow Vale
Beaudesert Nerang Road, Mount Nathan
EARLIER
Neil Breen has received a Bruce Highway traffic report from Police Minister Mark Ryan.
“It’s bumper-to-bumper with heavy rain and cars,” Mr Ryan told Neil Breen.
“I’m heading from the north side, we’re coming past North Lakes at the moment.”
Mr Ryan reiterated the emergency services advice ‘If it’s flooded, forget it’.
“Put your safety first and do not drive into flooded waters because you’re putting your own life and your family’s lives at risk,” he continued.
“It is busy today and we’re telling everyone slow down and drive to the conditions.”
Press PLAY below to hear more
Director of Transport and Infrastructure for the City of Gold Coast Alton Twine said a number of roads are closed.
He added flood warnings are still in place for the Nerang and Coomera rivers.
“This is the day where you need to be very, very careful when you’re driving,” he told Neil Breen.
“Be watching today because forecast rain is perhaps another 100 millilitres today.”
Press PLAY below to hear more
Image: Department of Transport and Main Roads