Queensland is on track to hit its worst road toll in a decade, recording another death at the weekend.

A man believed to be in his 20s died on August 14 after his car left the road and collided with a power pole on Caboolture River Road in Upper Caboolture.

Traffic crashes now account for 172 deaths this year in Queensland – up 13 per cent from last year.

Image: Getty