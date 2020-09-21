Stark warning for parents following tragic Sunshine Coast drowning

Families have been warned to take extra care at the beach these school holidays, after a woman tragically died at Coolum Beach.

The 34-year-old Toowoomba mother could not be resuscitated after being pulled from the rough surf at 7am this morning.

Sunshine Coast Surf Life Saving regional manager Aaron Purchase told Scott Emerson everyone needs to be conscious of their own ability, especially when swimming in unfamiliar waters.

“It’s an area of the beach that, being a bay, it does see some more challenging conditions … the currents can be stronger.

“It is away from the normal patrolled area, so always please take that extra time and travel that bit further, over to where the flags are.”

Image: Google Maps