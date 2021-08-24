4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 4BC online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Speechless!’: Mystery man’s random act of kindness at Coolangatta cafe

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Bellakai Coolangatta
Article image for ‘Speechless!’: Mystery man’s random act of kindness at Coolangatta cafe

A customer who enjoyed a $23 breakfast at a Coolangatta cafe left a $500 tip, leaving the owner and staff feeling “unbelievably ungrateful” at his random at of kindness.

Owner of Bellakai Coolangatta, Anna, said she was very surprised by the gesture.

“Shock, deep shock, honestly!” she told Scott Emerson.

“We sort of collectively stood around speechless.”

She said the man mentioned he “had the means and wanted to help” when he came to pay.

Staff asked him several times about the tip.

“He asked [the staff member] not to make a fuss and please not to point it out until he had left.”

Anna said she felt “unbelievably ungrateful” and wanted to thank him.

“Who offers that amount of generosity to people they have never met before?

“He really doesn’t understand how uplifting that is, we’ve had so many people out reach via social media, so many positive comments and it’s really obvious people want good news stories.”

Press PLAY below to hear how it all unfolded

Scott Emerson
LifestyleLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873