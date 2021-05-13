4BC
‘Spectacular’ conditions forecast for Magic Round

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
Justin NoonanNRL Magic Roundsuncorp stadium
NRL fans are promised good weather and grounds this weekend for Magic Round, with all eight games played at Suncorp Stadium this weekend. 

Suncorp Stadium General Manager Alan Graham told Neil Breen hundreds of workers have been at the stadium this week ahead of the marathon.

“It’s going to look spectacular.

“If you break it down into its parts, everything will fit together pretty well.”

Press PLAY below to hear about the state of the ground 

Weather guru Justin Noonan said it’ll be a ‘glorious’ weekend after this recent storms.

But he does recommend packing an essential as conditions change in the afternoons.

Press PLAY below to hear Justin’s suggestion

