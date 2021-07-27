‘South Bank 2.0’: The vision for an industrial site’s Olympic transformation

There’s a bold plan for an industrial site along the Brisbane river at West End to be transformed into “South Bank 2.0” as a legacy of the 2032 Olympics.

The seven hectare site, along Montague Road, will be used to house the International Broadcast Centre.

Following the Games, the site will be turned into parkland, with a similar vibe to South Bank.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner says over time, the West End and South Brisbane has grown but there are still numerous factories still there.

A plan has been developed for urban and suburban renewal in the area, which would see the factories replaced with parklands.

The vision is for “South Bank 2.0” after the Games.

“We see the Games as an opportunity to bring those plans to life,” he said.

“Basically what we are proposing, council is in negotiations with the owner of the factory that has started already.

“The thing for us, we know delaying on this will mean the land will only get more and more expensive.

“Think of what it will be worth in 5 years time, or in 10 years time.”

He responded to comments made by Treasurer Cameron Dick earlier today saying the Mayor should “stay in his lane” on the proposal and “broken from the starting blocks a bit early”.

“Three levels of government had agreed on the site, that was something we had pitched to the IOC in Tokyo,” Cr Schrinner said.

