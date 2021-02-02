4BC
South Africa Test tour fate entangled in COVID biosecurity concerns

4 hours ago
Bill McDonald
south africaTest cricket
Australia has only recently finished its tough Test series against India but the team is now facing its next challenge: biosecurity. 

There are concerns the Test tour against South Africa may not be able to go ahead due to Australia’s biosecurity surrounding coronavirus.

South Africa is currently attempting to contain its infectious coronavirus variant.

Former Test cricketer Matthew Hayden told Bill McDonald “there’s more serious concern around general health of patrons and countrymen than whether a Test series goes ahead in South Africa.”

This comes as coronavirus challenges continue to plague the Test cricket team.

“They’ve been in this bubble now for … over a year and they’re in a situation where sport won’t be fun.

“There has to be some concerns about their mental health capabilities as well.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

CricketSports
