4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snap lockdown’s devastating timing for Brisbane businesses

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
CEO of Restaurant and Catering AustraliaHospitalityWes Lambert
Article image for Snap lockdown’s devastating timing for Brisbane businesses

The hospitality industry is calling on the Federal Government for a targeted stimulus package as businesses feel the pinch from the snap greater Brisbane lockdown.

Wes Lambert, CEO of Restaurant and Catering Australia, said many businesses would have already bought their produce on hand before the lockdown was announced.

“Three days of restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and catering revenue in south east Queensland is worth 50 million dollars,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said businesses were unsure what to do now, if the lockdown is extended.

“Having this lockdown which we understand is the best health response, on the back of the end of JobKeeper is devastating to the hospitality industry,” he said.

“We absolutely are going to need a bespoke and targeted stimulus much more than the tourism package.”

He said it was incumbent on the government to provide more support.

“We have called upon the Federal Government to take the nearly $4 billon from the failed JobMaker program and redirect those … funds to tourism, hospitality, and arts and entertainment,” he said.

“We are still devastated, we are still in COVID crisis, we are not learning to live with COVID, we are going back to the same lockdowns and restrictions that we had in the first few months of COVID.”

Click PLAY below

‘Feel like crying’: Cafe owner says snap lockdowns could force their closure

Scott Emerson
AustraliaFoodLifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873