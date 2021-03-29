4BC
‘Feel like crying’: Cafe owner says snap lockdowns could force their closure

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
snap lockdown
Article image for ‘Feel like crying’: Cafe owner says snap lockdowns could force their closure

Devastated business owners say they don’t know how much more they can take as Brisbane is plunged into its second snap lockdown of the year.

The owner of the Briki Espresso and Gelati Bar in St Luica, Savas Ermides, said he has thousands of dollars worth of stock and they will open for take-away.

“I feel like crying, today to be honest. Today has been a circus,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Anymore of these and I am going to be finding it hard to re-open to be perfectly honest with you Scotty.”

He said it was making things “unbearable”.

The Norman Hotel’s executive chef, Frank Correnti, said they respected the decisions by authorities.

“Still it’s not very good for us as a business.”

Tim Douge, the owner of Studio 99 Gym at Bulimba, said they were looking at being innovative and moving their services online.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentFoodHealthLifestyleMoneyNews
