Smoke around greater Brisbane as burn-offs begin

Brisbane residents might be in for a smoky few weeks.

It’s due to an increase in hazard reduction burns over the coming weeks.

Queensland Rural Fire Service Regional Manager Tim Chittenden advised anyone with breathing issues or asthma to stay inside and up to date with the burns.

“We’ve had a bit of a late start to our hazard reduction burning as people would have seen, we’ve had a bit of wet weather and that’s really hampered us over May/June.

“But we are really into some prime weather for burn off operations, so people will see last week and certainly well and truly this week and next week plenty of smoke around greater Brisbane and out on the bay islands as we try and reduce some of those high-risk areas ahead of the dry conditions later in the year.”

He said in some areas, including west of Brisbane there was significant grass growth.

Image: iStock