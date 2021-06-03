Smart tech: The new public bins to keep a waterfront park looking tidy

There’s some new high-tech, solar compacting bins in a picturesque waterfront park in Redlands.

Ten new solar bins have been installed at the Wellington Point Reserve.

Redland City Deputy Mayor Julie Talty explained they are “smart bins” that work on solar panels to compact the rubbish.

“One of the pressures we have in a spot like Wellington Point Reserve which is a really popular waterfront park, is that it is so difficult to keep up with keeping that nice and tidy,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We normally would have 30 bins there and they would be cleared twice a day and yet they still get to overflowing very quickly.

“These bins can hold 8 times as much rubbish as a regular bin.

“These are picturesque nice areas … and it’s really disappointing when they see a lot rubbish on the ground and bins overflowing.”

Image: Google Maps