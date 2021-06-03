4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Smart tech: The new public bins to keep a waterfront park looking tidy

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Moment with the Mayorredland city deputy mayor
Article image for Smart tech: The new public bins to keep a waterfront park looking tidy

There’s some new high-tech, solar compacting bins in a picturesque waterfront park in Redlands.

Ten new solar bins have been installed at the Wellington Point Reserve.

Redland City Deputy Mayor Julie Talty explained they are “smart bins” that work on solar panels to compact the rubbish.

“One of the pressures we have in a spot like Wellington Point Reserve which is a really popular waterfront park, is that it is so difficult to keep up with keeping that nice and tidy,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We normally would have 30 bins there and they would be cleared twice a day and yet they still get to overflowing very quickly.

“These bins can hold 8 times as much rubbish as a regular bin.

“These are picturesque nice areas … and it’s really disappointing when they see a lot rubbish on the ground and bins overflowing.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full Moment with the Mayor segment

Image: Google Maps

Scott Emerson
LifestyleLocalQLDTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873