Sinkhole erupts in Greenslopes, drags firetruck down

8 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Sinkhole erupts in Greenslopes, drags firetruck down

A burst watermain has opened up a significant sinkhole in Greenslopes, pulling a firetruck into the fray. 

4BC traffic reporter Olympia Kwitowski told Neil Breen Beatrice Street remains closed due to the burst watermain.

Lanes are beginning to re-open on Juliette Street.

Press PLAY below to hear Olympia’s full traffic report 

Press PLAY below to hear how the chaos emerged 

Image: Nine News 

Neil Breen
LocalNews
