Sinkhole erupts in Greenslopes, drags firetruck down

A burst watermain has opened up a significant sinkhole in Greenslopes, pulling a firetruck into the fray.

4BC traffic reporter Olympia Kwitowski told Neil Breen Beatrice Street remains closed due to the burst watermain.

Lanes are beginning to re-open on Juliette Street.

It's not often fire and rescue need rescuing! A sinkhole is causing chaos for Brisbane commuters after a fire truck became stuck when the road surface caved in. #9Today DETAILS: https://t.co/wZAwfdcFXS pic.twitter.com/QojAN8XNbj — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) June 13, 2021

Image: Nine News