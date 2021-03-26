‘Show a bit of respect’: Business cops threats over positive COVID-19 case

Heath Minister Yvette D’Ath has urged people to “show a bit of respect” after a restaurant listed on the possible exposure sites has experienced abuse and threats.

A 26-year-old Stafford man tested positive late last night and is believed to have been infectious in the community since Friday March 19.

She said it was a “daunting process” for him but he had been very helpful in recalling where he had been.

Ms D’Ath told Scott Emerson one business the man had visited while possibly infectious had been receiving abuse.

“I do want to thank all of the businesses. Can I say, I have just visited my local restaurant on that list at Redcliffe, they have been getting abuse and threats.

“None of these businesses knew this gentleman was positive, he didn’t know he was positive, when he went to these sites.

“Can I just ask people to show a bit of respect – these businesses have done it so tough after the last 12 months, they don’t deserve to be abused. They certainly don’t deserve threats, they deserve support.”

Scott said it was disgraceful.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: iStock