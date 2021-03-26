BREAKING | Queensland records community transmission of coronavirus

Queensland has recorded one new case of community-transmitted coronavirus.

A 26-year-old Stafford man tested positive yesterday, and is believed to have been infectious in the community since Friday, March 19.

He was admitted to the RBWH overnight.

Who the man acquired the virus from is not yet known.

From 12pm today, aged care, hospitals and prisons will be closed to the public in the Brisbane City Council and Moreton Bay Regional Council areas.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young requested people in a crowded area, such as entering stadiums for sports game or on public transport, wear a mask.

Everyone who has been to a contact tracing location is asked to come forward for testing.

Additionally, anyone in Brisbane and Moreton Bay who develops symptoms should be tested and isolate immediately.

The following locations have been identified for contact tracing:

Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre, Carindale Baskin-Robins, Everton Park Fresh Food Market Stall, Newstead Gasworks Mamma’s Italian Restaurant, Redcliffe Guzman y Gomez, Stafford Bunnings, Stafford Aldi, Stafford Nundah Respiratory Clinic

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there is no cause for alarm at this time.

“Go about your normal business but be a bit more cautious,” Dr Young added.

A further six overseas-acquired cases were recorded in hotel quarantine.

