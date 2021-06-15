‘Shouldn’t have come to this’: Kerbside collection to return after a year

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has announced this morning, ahead of Council’s budget release today, kerbside collection will return from July.

Opposition Leader Jared Cassidy, who led the push for the service’s return, told Neil Breen it’s good news.

“But it really shouldn’t have come to this.

“It shouldn’t have come to the 6,000 signatures on petitions, or the rallies we had, or the people inundating LNP councillors’ inboxes.

“We’re pleased it’s back but it doesn’t change the fact that he got it so wrong 12 months ago and should never have cut that service.”

Mr Schrinner told ABC Radio the money saved from a year of no kerbside collection was put into community group grants.

“We didn’t see an increase in grants to community clubs,” Mr Cassidy said.

“All we saw was a repackaging of grants … and those community and sports clubs are still struggling to keep the lights on and pay their water bills and maintain those Council-owned facilities.”

