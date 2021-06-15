4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Shouldn’t have come to this’: Kerbside collection to return after a year

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Jared CassidyKerbside collection
Article image for ‘Shouldn’t have come to this’: Kerbside collection to return after a year

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has announced this morning, ahead of Council’s budget release today, kerbside collection will return from July.

Opposition Leader Jared Cassidy, who led the push for the service’s return, told Neil Breen it’s good news.

“But it really shouldn’t have come to this.

“It shouldn’t have come to the 6,000 signatures on petitions, or the rallies we had, or the people inundating LNP councillors’ inboxes.

“We’re pleased it’s back but it doesn’t change the fact that he got it so wrong 12 months ago and should never have cut that service.”

Mr Schrinner told ABC Radio the money saved from a year of no kerbside collection was put into community group grants.

“We didn’t see an increase in grants to community clubs,” Mr Cassidy said.

“All we saw was a repackaging of grants … and those community and sports clubs are still struggling to keep the lights on and pay their water bills and maintain those Council-owned facilities.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jared Cassidy’s budget expectations

Neil Breen
LocalNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873