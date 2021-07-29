4BC
Shocking figures paint dire picture of violence against teachers

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
President of the Queensland Teachers Union Cresta Richardsonteachers
Article image for Shocking figures paint dire picture of violence against teachers

Alarming figures are showing teachers are increasingly exposed to violence or assaults at work.

In the last financial year, there were 320 Work Cover claims from Queensland teachers which were related to assault or being exposed to occupational violence at school.

Scott Emerson said it amounted to one or two assaults a day.

President of the Queensland Teachers Union, Cresta Richardson said it shouldn’t happen, but it does.

“Our teachers, our school leaders are frontline workers, nobody goes to work to get hurt,” she said on 4BC Drive.

“We have been hearing from our members more and more that this is an issue, so we’ve been trying to educate our members on how to recognise what an incident of occupational violence might be.”

She said it also included violent or abusive flare-ups from parents.

Press PLAY to hear more about what the union says is happening in schools

Image: iStock

 

Scott Emerson
EducationNewsQLD
