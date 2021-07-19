‘She had a chance’: Senator backs deportation of Katie Hopkins

English conservative provocateur Katie Hopkins “had a chance” to abide by Australia’s quarantine rules and has rightfully been deported after breaching them, a Senator says.

Hopkins flew into Australia to film Channel Seven’s Big Brother VIP, but has been fined $1000 and had her visa revoked after pulling a stunt to protest strict COVID-19 requirements.

She has since been deported back to the United Kingdom from Sydney International Airport over the incident.

Senator Matt Canavan told Scott Emerson that breach was more than enough for her to be removed from Australia, but the federal government still needs to protect the entertainment sector.

“She has broken the rules and should be kicked out … she had a chance, but didn’t take it and has to go.

“[But] I want to make sure we continue to function with our sporting and entertainment industries.

“We don’t want to lose those opportunities, because lots of people’s jobs rely on them.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview