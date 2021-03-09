Shane Flanagan looking forward to new gig

Premiership winning coach Shane Flanagan has shared some of the memorable moments in his coaching career as he gears up to join the Continuous Call Team.

The former Cronulla Sharks coach said it was “exciting” to be on the other side.

“I am really looking forward to it, Continuous Call Team has been a big part of my upbringing and my life and my parents had it on in the background … really looking forward to it,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

He also shared what it’s like to be a coach ahead of the season.

“It’s a very nervous time, you hope you’ve done everything you need to do in the off season,” he said.

“It’s a long time in the off season … you just hope you’ve got everything in place and everything has been done and the layers are probably over pre season too and ready to play.”

Image: iStock