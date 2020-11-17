4BC
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of south-east Queensland

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Residents in the Sunshine Coast hinterland are being warned to batten down the hatches with a severe thunderstorm warning for the area. 

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said the storm in the area could bring damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

“There is a couple of storms ongoing that we have current warnings for, particularly … to the north east towards Caloundra and Maroochydore at the moment.

“That’s probably our area of most interest at the moment.

“People in that region should take heed of the warning and probably make final preparation to seek shelter.”

She warned it could continue into the evening.

Image: Bureau of Meteorology

