Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of south-east Queensland

Residents in the Sunshine Coast hinterland are being warned to batten down the hatches with a severe thunderstorm warning for the area.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said the storm in the area could bring damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

“There is a couple of storms ongoing that we have current warnings for, particularly … to the north east towards Caloundra and Maroochydore at the moment.

“That’s probably our area of most interest at the moment.

“People in that region should take heed of the warning and probably make final preparation to seek shelter.”

She warned it could continue into the evening.

SEVERE STORM WARNING UPDATE: Severe storm heading towards #Caloundra and #Maroochydore, may bring damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall. For now, storm over #Brisbane has weakened, and the #GoldCoast storm has moved offshore. Warnings details: https://t.co/w1k6TV7r7X pic.twitter.com/SsW29undma — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 17, 2020

Image: Bureau of Meteorology