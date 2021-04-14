Seniors advocates welcome eased restrictions after ‘very tough’ Easter

Queensland’s Council of the Ageing has welcomed the easing of restrictions to allow visitors to aged care homes.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed restrictions will be lifted at 6am tomorrow morning.

Chief executive of the Queensland’s COTA, Mark Tucker-Evans, said it had been a terribly difficult time for many.

“It’s been a very tough time as the Premier said, for not only the residents of aged care who have been cut off from their families during Easter which is a time when families normally gather together,” he said.

“But also for those people who have been unable to visit their families in residential aged care as well.”

