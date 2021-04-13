Queenslanders to enjoy early lift of restrictions

Annastacia Palaszczuk has this morning announced Queensland’s coronavirus restrictions will be eased at 6am tomorrow.

Masks will no longer be mandatory indoors, with the exception of when inside airports and on planes.

However, Queensland Health recommends patrons carry a mask to wear when social distancing is not possible.

Visitors will be allowed in hospitals, aged care and disability facilities, as soon as each facility is prepared.

Standing to eat and drink will be allowed in pubs and clubs, and dancing will be allowed.

Stadiums, theatres and cinemas can operate at 100 per cent capacity.

Up to 100 visitors will be allowed at private residences.

