4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Queenslanders to enjoy early lift of restrictions

3 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Queenslanders to enjoy early lift of restrictions

Annastacia Palaszczuk has this morning announced Queensland’s coronavirus restrictions will be eased at 6am tomorrow. 

Masks will no longer be mandatory indoors, with the exception of when inside airports and on planes.

However, Queensland Health recommends patrons carry a mask to wear when social distancing is not possible.

Visitors will be allowed in hospitals, aged care and disability facilities, as soon as each facility is prepared.

Standing to eat and drink will be allowed in pubs and clubs, and dancing will be allowed.

Stadiums, theatres and cinemas can operate at 100 per cent capacity.

Up to 100 visitors will be allowed at private residences.

 

Image: Nine News 

4BC News
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873