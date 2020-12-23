Search operation launched over missing woman

Police commenced a search operation for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing from Capalaba last week.

Following extensive inquiries and a public appeal for information, detectives commenced a search of bushland in an industrial area at Nudgee this morning, concentrating on an area west of the Gateway Motorway.

Natarn Auld was last seen at a residence on Mount Cotton Road in the early morning of December 14 wearing long dark pants, a dark long-sleeved jumper, thongs and a gold necklace.

Concerns were raised for the Ms Auld’s welfare when she failed to attend a pre-arranged meeting and has not been contactable for more than a week.

Ms Auld is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 170cm tall with long brunette hair and a slight build.

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for any information on Ms Auld’s whereabouts.

Police have released vision of Ms Auld the night before her disappearance at a BP Service Station.