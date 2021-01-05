Search continues for Capalaba woman missing for three weeks

Search operations are continuing in Capalaba today to locate 38-year-old Natarn Auld, who was last seen in the early hours of December 14.

Grave concerns are held for Ms Auld’s safety as she has not been contactable for more than three weeks now.

This is the fourth search to be conducted as part of the investigation and follows ground searches in the Nudgee and Capalaba areas.

The search is concentrated on the Coolnwypin Creek area with the assistance of State Emergency Service personnel.

The last known sighting of Ms Auld before she was reported missing is in CCTV footage, where she approached a service station on Redland Bay Road, Capalaba on December 14.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Capalaba area between 3.30am and 4.20am who may have seen Ms Auld, or any other person or vehicle that may have been acting suspiciously, to come forward.