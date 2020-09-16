Scott Morrison responds to backlash following QLD father’s funeral

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he was only trying to help Sarah Caisip amid criticism of his involvement.

Sarah’s step-sister, Alexandra Prendergast, has accused the Prime Minister of using her family’s tragedy to “advance his political agenda”.

Sarah has written to Neil Breen, thanking Mr Morrison for his involvement.

The Prime Minister told Neil Breen he was only trying to help.

“I know her step-sister has also been offended by this.

“I understand you lose a parent and people are hurting, I get all that. All I was seeking to do was just help Sarah see her dad on the day she had to say goodbye.”

