4BC
Scott Emerson slams ‘ridiculous’ idea for India-based Aussie cricketers

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
CricketIPL
Article image for Scott Emerson slams ‘ridiculous’ idea for India-based Aussie cricketers

Scott Emerson says Australian cricket players based in India shouldn’t be given special treatment to get back to Australia amid the country’s worsening COVID-19 crisis.

He said there are thousands of Australians who are stuck over there as the government suspended all flights until May 15.

“I support the decision to pause flights coming back from India,” he said.

“I want to talk about the situation with the Australian cricketers over there, there have been calls to get those cricketers back and they want to get back there.

“This talk about some sort of private jet or a private charter plane, getting them back to Australia, ridiculous.

“They are private citizens who have gone to India to make very, very big bucks.

“They have not gone over as representatives of Australia.

“The federal government is right to ban all flights from India including those who may have the wealth, influence or celebrity to get a private charter plane.”

Click PLAY below to hear his comments

Image: iStock

