Scott Emerson dismayed over Queensland Health’s refusal for quarantining parents

Scott Emerson has criticised Queensland Health for doubling down and refusing to allow a couple in hotel quarantine to visit their baby born prematurely.

Sarah and Moe Haider arrived in Brisbane from Doha on May 26.

They have both repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated.

Ms Haider had an emergency C-section at 30 weeks gestation.

Their son is recovering in the neonatal intensive care unit but neither of the couple have been allowed to see him due to health regulations.

“Yesterday despite request after request to Queensland Health and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young, they had another refusal,” Scott Emerson said on 4BC Drive.

“There is something terribly wrong with the world at the moment, for a couple that are fully vaccinated that have been tested over and over again, that Queensland Health is saying you cannot see your premature child until you are out of hotel quarantine.”

Labor MP Milton Dick said it was a “heartbreaking” scenario and the tragedy of COVID-19, keeping families apart.

It’s understood the family will be reunited tomorrow.

