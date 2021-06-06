‘Zero compassion’: Queensland Health bars mother from holding newborn

An Australian couple have not been allowed to see or hold their newborn baby due to uncompromising quarantine restrictions.

Sarah and Moe Haidar returned to Australia from Qatar and were in Brisbane hotel quarantine when Ms Haidar was rushed to an emergency caesarian at the RBWH.

Mr Haidar was restricted from attending the birth, forcing Ms Haidar to undergo the emergency procedure alone, 10 weeks before her due date.

Since being taken to hospital on May 26, neither Mr or Ms Haidar have been able to see or hold their child, who is being held in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Queensland Health has zero compassion,” Neil Breen said. “They make me sick to my stomach.”

