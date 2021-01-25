Scott Emerson calls for ‘urgent intervention’ for industry on the brink

Scott Emerson has called on the Federal Government to review the decision to end the JobKeeper scheme in March with the travel industry on the “brink of collapse”.

The 4BC Drive host said there were few other industries hit as hard.

He said 40,000 people are set to be left unemployed without urgent intervention with a new survey showing only one in 10 travel businesses will survive beyond April 1 without targeted assistance.

“A Federal Government rescue package clearly has failed at keeping the struggling sector afloat,” he said.

“Many Australian businesses have buckled under the weight of the COVID-19 crisis, with fears one of the country’s crucial industries could be next.

“Today’s announcement of an Australian approval for a coronavirus vaccine might provide some hope.

“But by the time it is widely rolled-out it will likely be too late for the travel industry.

“The Federal Government needs to act, and needs to act now.”

