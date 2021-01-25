4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Thousands of businesses on brink of collapse, threatening mass job loss

36 mins ago
Neil Breen
smallSmall BusinessTravelTravel agents
Article image for Thousands of businesses on brink of collapse, threatening mass job loss

Alarming statistics have emerged following a national survey, which illustrate the impact of surmounting pressures on the travel industry brought on by the pandemic. 

The survey of travel agents conducted by Small Business Australia has shown 90 per cent are set to buckle.

Small Business Australia Executive Director Bill Lang told Neil Breen “there’s about 3,000 independent travel agents around the country” and if the majority are forced to close, job losses will total in tens of thousands.

“If we don’t get more targeted, significant help, … we’ll have to close down,” he said.

Mr Lang called on the federal government to introduce target assistance to help bail out the industry.

“Talk directly with these people, not with the so called ‘industry reps’ at the big end of town in Canberra, but with these everyday Australians to do everything that can be done to get them through to 2022.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
AustraliaNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873