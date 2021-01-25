Thousands of businesses on brink of collapse, threatening mass job loss

Alarming statistics have emerged following a national survey, which illustrate the impact of surmounting pressures on the travel industry brought on by the pandemic.

The survey of travel agents conducted by Small Business Australia has shown 90 per cent are set to buckle.

Small Business Australia Executive Director Bill Lang told Neil Breen “there’s about 3,000 independent travel agents around the country” and if the majority are forced to close, job losses will total in tens of thousands.

“If we don’t get more targeted, significant help, … we’ll have to close down,” he said.

Mr Lang called on the federal government to introduce target assistance to help bail out the industry.

“Talk directly with these people, not with the so called ‘industry reps’ at the big end of town in Canberra, but with these everyday Australians to do everything that can be done to get them through to 2022.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty