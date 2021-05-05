Scott Drinkwater shores up his NRL future with the Cowboys
Scott Drinkwater has re-signed with the North Queensland Cowboys in a two-year delal.
He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports, he was keen to stay.
“Now it’s all done and dusted, I can focus on playing some good footy for the Cowboys,” he said.
He said there was a “little bit of interest” but he didn’t ever think about leaving the Cowboys.
Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images