4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Scott Drinkwater shores up his NRL future with the Cowboys

5 hours ago
wide world of sports
Scott Drinkwater
Article image for Scott Drinkwater shores up his NRL future with the Cowboys

Scott Drinkwater has re-signed with the North Queensland Cowboys in a two-year delal.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports, he was keen to stay.

“Now it’s all done and dusted, I can focus on playing some good footy for the Cowboys,” he said.

He said there was a “little bit of interest” but he didn’t ever think about leaving the Cowboys.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview, looking ahead to Saturday’s game

Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

 

 

wide world of sports
QLDRugby League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873