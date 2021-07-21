Schools moving away from comments on student reports

Queensland schools are increasingly moving away from teacher comments on report cards.

President of the Queensland Teachers Union, Cresta Richardson, explained it wasn’t just an issue of workload for teachers.

She said in her own experience, parent teacher interviews were the place for parents to hear more about their child’s behaviour and effort in the classroom.

“So I think a lot of schools have reflected on that, and also as a workload issue … there are lots of ways for parents to get information, and as a result many of our schools over some time now have moved away from providing report card comments,” she told Scott Emerson.

She said teachers had found other ways to update parents, including through regular email contact.

“There’s lots of ways of communicating now, I think schools work really hard to communicate to parents how their schools are travelling.”

Image: iStock