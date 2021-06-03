4BC
Schools left short-changed by teacher shortage

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
educationPresident of the Queensland Teachers Union Cresta Richardson
Article image for Schools left short-changed by teacher shortage

Queensland high schools are experiencing a shortage of contract teachers.

There were reports of a critical teacher shortage at The Gap State High School, forcing the Brisbane school to cut maths and science classes.

President of the Queensland Teachers Union Cresta Richardson said replacing teachers on leave can be a challenge, when teachers are sick or on leave especially in remote areas.

“We hear from our members that staffing shortages in some of our regional areas and in some subjects are problematic within in our schools, in some of our rural and remote schools, they have found it really difficult to have full staffing for quite some time in a variety of subjects.”

Press PLAY below to hear her thoughts on the issue

Scott Emerson
EducationQLD
