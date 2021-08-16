Schools left high and dry as ‘hundreds of teachers’ stuck on wrong side of the border

Hundreds of teachers are stuck either side of the NSW-Queensland border as the government tightened the border controls amid NSW’s worsening COVID crisis.

Only essential workers are able to travel within the border bubble into Queensland.

It’s impacted Gold Coast and Tweed Heads schools, leaving some short.

“We’ve got hundreds of teachers that are stuck each side of the border, teachers in NSW that teach in Queensland come across the border and vice versa,” Burleigh MP Michael Hart told Scott Emerson.

“Those living in Queensland can’t go across the border to NSW.

“I spoke to Geoff Provest who is the MP for Tweed this morning, he’s got 186 teachers that live in Queensland that can’t go over and teacher in NSW today.

“I’ve had the same thing happen here today, one of my schools had 28 teachers missing for the day.”

He also said he’s heard reports that border passes have today been revoked.

Image: iStock