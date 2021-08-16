4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Schools left high and dry as ‘hundreds of teachers’ stuck on wrong side of the border

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Burleigh MP Michael Hart
Article image for Schools left high and dry as ‘hundreds of teachers’ stuck on wrong side of the border

Hundreds of teachers are stuck either side of the NSW-Queensland border as the government tightened the border controls amid NSW’s worsening COVID crisis.

Only essential workers are able to travel within the border bubble into Queensland.

It’s impacted Gold Coast and Tweed Heads schools, leaving some short.

“We’ve got hundreds of teachers that are stuck each side of the border, teachers in NSW that teach in Queensland come across the border and vice versa,” Burleigh MP Michael Hart told Scott Emerson.

“Those living in Queensland can’t go across the border to NSW.

“I spoke to Geoff Provest who is the MP for Tweed this morning, he’s got 186 teachers that live in Queensland that can’t go over and teacher in NSW today.

“I’ve had the same thing happen here today, one of my schools had 28 teachers missing for the day.”

He also said he’s heard reports that border passes have today been revoked.

Press PLAY to hear more about the growing problem

Image: iStock

 

 

Scott Emerson
EducationLocalNewsNSWPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873