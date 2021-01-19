School proposal ignites Indooroopilly residents’ frustations

The Queensland Government has ignited the frustration of Indooroopilly residents after proposing to build a primary school on part of the Indooroopilly State High School site.

The proposed primary school is hoped to relieve enrollment pressure on nearby state schools Ironside and Indooroopilly.

However, local resident leading the push back Peter Cain said this would be the fifth school located within several blocks of each other, which would further back-up heavy school traffic.

Mr Cain told Olympia Kwitowski that “the process has been not really respectful of the Indooroopilly public.”

Local member Michael Berkman has not missed the public disapproval and is now seeking to have the state government reconsider plans.

“The preference for the site … is really based on cost … and speed,” said Mr Berkman. “My view is that we need to take the time necessary to get this right.”

Mr Berkman said while the need for a new school has been “apparent for years now”, he has met with departmental representatives about finding an alternative site.

