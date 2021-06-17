School holiday plans thrown into disarray as border uncertainty looms

Queensland’s border will remain shut to residents from Greater Melbourne for another seven days in a worrying blow to tourism operators ahead of the school holidays.

CEO of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, said it was “breathtakingly bad timing” so close to the school holidays when many Victorians choose to head to the sunshine state.

“If it is going to take another week or so for the bans to be lifted, people will simply make the choice not to come, because it will be too uncertain and that I think is going to be a fairly significant blow to Queensland tourism.

“They’d be looking forward to this period as one of their peak periods of the year.”

The extension of the hotspot declaration will be reviewed again next week.

