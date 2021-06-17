4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • School holiday plans thrown into..

School holiday plans thrown into disarray as border uncertainty looms

33 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport ForumMargy OsmondQueensland Tourism
Article image for School holiday plans thrown into disarray as border uncertainty looms

Queensland’s border will remain shut to residents from Greater Melbourne for another seven days in a worrying blow to tourism operators ahead of the school holidays.

CEO of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, said it was “breathtakingly bad timing” so close to the school holidays when many Victorians choose to head to the sunshine state.

“If it is going to take another week or so for the bans to be lifted, people will simply make the choice not to come, because it will be too uncertain and that I think is going to be a fairly significant blow to Queensland tourism.

“They’d be looking forward to this period as one of their peak periods of the year.”

The extension of the hotspot declaration will be reviewed again next week.

Press PLAY below to hear what the industry wants from the federal government

Image: iStock

 

RELATED

Travel declarations introduced for all arrivals into Queensland

Scott Emerson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873