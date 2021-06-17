BREAKING | Travel declarations introduced for all arrivals into Queensland

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a travel declaration system will be introduced for people entering the state.

Anyone arriving in Queensland from 1am Saturday, June 19 will be required to complete a Queensland Travel Declaration online before entry.

This requirement applies to anyone entering the state, regardless of whether they have been to a declared hotspot.

Declarations will be required up to 72 hours prior to travelling to Queensland.

However, residents of border communities will be exempt, with a cross-border zone to be re-established.

Queensland will introduce green, amber and red zones similar to Victoria.

Green will indicate there are no travel restrictions in place, while amber will signify interstate exposure venues and red will be applied to hotspots.

Ms Palaszczuk says this is a “sensible measure to keep Queenslanders safe” as new cases of COVID-19 emerge in New South Wales and Victoria.

Restrictions against travel from Greater Melbourne will remain in place for another seven days, “in line with other jurisdictions”.

There are no restrictions on travelling to Sydney, but Queenslanders are advised to reconsider their need to travel.

Image: Nine News, Getty