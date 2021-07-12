4BC
Schonell saved: UQ’s historic theatre lives to see another day

4 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Article image for Schonell saved: UQ’s historic theatre lives to see another day

The University of Queensland’s 50-year-old Schonnell Theatre will be saved after extensive lobbying from the student union, alumni and the community.

The university had released early plans to demolish it as part of a $300 million master plan at its St Lucia campus back in 2019.

Emily Scott, UQ union president, said the turnaround was sudden.

“Saving the Schonell was truly the result of student unionism with the student community particularly those involved in reviews and student theatre lobbying the university for years,” she told Bill McDonald.

“It’s been such a long fight but we are overjoyed to see it happen.”

She had been told by the university that some electrical work was being done currently on the site.

It was closed earlier this year due to asbestos fears.

“We hope for it open within the next month so student reviews can be in there, but as I said we are still waiting for the reports.”

Image: iStock

Bill McDonald
