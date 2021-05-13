Asbestos concerns at UQ force closure of iconic building

Asbestos fears forced the immediate closure of a University of Queensland building last night.

Building 22, which includes the Schonell Theatre and the Geoffrey Rush Drama Studio had been regularly monitored for asbestos.

However, positive results this week from the Schonell Theatre’s roof indicated measures to contain the material were no longer effective.

“Look, there’ll be some trouble here because they were going to demolish it anyway at some point and the student union out there’s not very happy about it,” Neil Breen said.

