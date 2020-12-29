4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

SCG fights back against QLD Premier’s ‘ridiculous’ intervention

8 hours ago
Mark Levy
cricket australiaQLD borderTony ShepherdVenues NSW
Article image for SCG fights back against QLD Premier’s ‘ridiculous’ intervention

The SCG is set to be stripped of its hosting rights for the New Year’s Day Test amid pressure from the Queensland government.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has appealed to Cricket Australia for the third test to be played at the MCG instead, citing concern over the northern beaches outbreak.

The proposition has been met with anger, and retaliatory calls to have Brisbane stripped of its hosting rights for the final test.

Venues NSW Chairman Tony Shepherd told Mark Levy the Queensland government’s position is “ridiculous”.

“Going to sport [events] has proven to be the safest thing an Australian can do in the last nine miserable months, and now they want to stop it in Sydney … give me a break!

“It’s not over ’til the fat lady sings.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
CricketNewsPoliticsQLDSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873