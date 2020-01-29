‘Sack us all!’: Councillor wants heads to roll over ‘insensitive’ bushfire response

A councillor in a fire-ravaged area of NSW is calling for the entire council to be sacked, including himself, over its “insensitive” bushfire response.

Wingecarribee Mayor Duncan Gair is refusing to wave development application (DA) fees for victims looking to rebuild their homes.

The motion was defeated six votes to three at a heated council meeting last night, where the mayor banned bushfire victims from speaking.

Councillor Ian Scandrett tells Ray Hadley the council isn’t listening to the community.

“It was insensitive to say the least. There were people who have lost their homes.

“The best fix would be to sack us all.”

