Running scared: Drug importer turns themself in following Ironside bust

6 hours ago
Australian Federal Police are warning organised crime figures to turn themselves in now, as power structures crumble following hundreds of arrests.

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw gave Ray Hadley the latest figures from Special Operation Ironside.

“We’re close to over 600 search warrants now Ray, in Australia … over 250 offenders have been charged: globally, our figures are around 800.”

He assured Ray the AFP will be “relentless” in seeking the arrest and extradition of international criminals like Hakan Ayik in Turkey, and bikie boss Mark Buddle in Iran.

In fact, the Commissioner revealed, following yesterday’s press conference a known Sydney drug figure was running scared.

“Yesterday we actually did have have someone hand themselves in to us in relation to a large scale drug importation.

“They were that concerned … they didn’t want to have our presence felt.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

