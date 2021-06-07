4BC
Underbelly crushed overnight in international crime sting

35 mins ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Underbelly crushed overnight in international crime sting

An international crime bust has come to a head overnight with hundreds of search warrants executed across mainland Australia. 

Previously out of reach underworld bosses have become entrapped by the operation, which covertly placed a police-made app in the hands of unknowing criminals.

The Australian Federal Police and FBI developed AN0M to gather information on the criminal activity of its users.

More than 11,000 criminals across the globe, including 1650 in Australia, were using the app under the belief it was encrypting their messages.

Overnight, the operation in Australia culminated in 336 search warrants executed by 4000 officers and more than 100 charged.

A press conference held by the AFP and Scott Morrison is expected at 9.30am.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen explain the app

Image: Getty 

