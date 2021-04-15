4BC
RSPCA rejects claims of profiteering for designer pooches

3 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Article image for RSPCA rejects claims of profiteering for designer pooches

The RSPCA is defending the $4,500 price tag to adopt a French bulldog, rejecting suggestions they were profiteering.

The RSPCA’s Michael Beatty said the dogs up for adoption were seized by the inspectorate and all had breathing problems, which required surgery.

He said he understood why the price shocked people, but it was not a case of profiteering.

“We have had those dogs for 9 months, they’ve been under care receiving treatment for skin conditions, eye conditions and then having to pay for the surgery, to be honest $4,500 doesn’t come near to paying for that.”

Image: iStock

Spencer Howson
