RSPCA rejects claims of profiteering for designer pooches

The RSPCA is defending the $4,500 price tag to adopt a French bulldog, rejecting suggestions they were profiteering.

The RSPCA’s Michael Beatty said the dogs up for adoption were seized by the inspectorate and all had breathing problems, which required surgery.

He said he understood why the price shocked people, but it was not a case of profiteering.

“We have had those dogs for 9 months, they’ve been under care receiving treatment for skin conditions, eye conditions and then having to pay for the surgery, to be honest $4,500 doesn’t come near to paying for that.”

Cute but complicated. A designer dog with a designer price, but it doesn’t stop there. Frenchies are brachycephalic breeds, the selective breeding for that ‘flat face cuteness’ cause lifelong, quality of life issues. Learn more here: https://t.co/A1HUw0hAB1 pic.twitter.com/5TX37x5WOg — RSPCA QLD (@RSPCAQld) April 15, 2021

Image: iStock