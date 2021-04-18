4BC
Royal biographer’s insight into Queen Elizabeth’s solitary heartbreak

15 seconds ago
Neil Breen
UK
Article image for Royal biographer’s insight into Queen Elizabeth’s solitary heartbreak

Images of Queen Elizabeth seated alone at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral have captured the attention of onlookers, who feel they’ve captured a glance at emotion.

But Royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward told Neil Breen the Queen’s emotion may be a little misread.

“It was very poignant because she’s so little and she’s slightly bowed and the fact that she had a mask on,” Ms Seward said.

“I think that she looked sad but in fact, she was probably more at peace than she has been for the whole week.

“She’s never, ever shown any emotion because she was taught not to do so from being a very young child.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

NewsWorld
