Riverside Expressway to close next weekend

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Riverside Expressway to close next weekend

The Riverside Expressway will be off limits to all traffic in both directions next weekend as construction continues around Queen’s Wharf.

From 10pm Friday, June 18 to 5am Monday June 21, the Riverside Expressway will be closed between the Elizabeth and Margaret Street off-ramps.

Traffic will be redirected through South Brisbane or over the Story Bridge during the closure.

A major section of the Neville Bonner Bridge will be lifted into place over the Expressway, connecting the fourth level of the Queen’s Wharf resort building to a pylon in the river.

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
