4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Revealed: Queensland’s most dangerous level crossings

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
open level crossingsracq
Article image for Revealed: Queensland’s most dangerous level crossings

The RACQ has revealed at least seven open level crossings across Queensland which should be removed.

New data has revealed there’s been 85 collisions and more than 2800 near misses at open level crossings over the past decade, including eight fatal incidents.

Boundary Road at Coopers Plains, South Pine Road at Alderley, Cavendish Road at Coorparoo and Warrigal Road in Runcorn, Linden Road in Linden, Carseldine and Wacol are all on the RACQ priority list for removal.

Head of Public Policy at RACQ, Susan Furze, said it’s a safety issue across the network.

“RACQ absolutely is lobbying very much for upgrades at these level crossings, I think the statistics do speak for themselves: they are risky,” she told Scott Emerson.

“When you think about it too, it is a widespread, very systemic issue.

“If we think about south-east Queensland, on that City Rail network, there’s something like 65 of these level crossings, and across Queensland itself theres around 2000.

“They are 2000 high risk section of our road and transport network.”

Press PLAY to hear why they need to be re-designed and removed

Images: iStock

 

Scott Emerson
LocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873