Revealed: Queensland’s most dangerous level crossings

The RACQ has revealed at least seven open level crossings across Queensland which should be removed.

New data has revealed there’s been 85 collisions and more than 2800 near misses at open level crossings over the past decade, including eight fatal incidents.

Boundary Road at Coopers Plains, South Pine Road at Alderley, Cavendish Road at Coorparoo and Warrigal Road in Runcorn, Linden Road in Linden, Carseldine and Wacol are all on the RACQ priority list for removal.

Head of Public Policy at RACQ, Susan Furze, said it’s a safety issue across the network.

“RACQ absolutely is lobbying very much for upgrades at these level crossings, I think the statistics do speak for themselves: they are risky,” she told Scott Emerson.

“When you think about it too, it is a widespread, very systemic issue.

“If we think about south-east Queensland, on that City Rail network, there’s something like 65 of these level crossings, and across Queensland itself theres around 2000.

“They are 2000 high risk section of our road and transport network.”

