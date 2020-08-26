Retiring Roosters star Mitch Aubusson moves on to ‘the next chapter’

Sydney Roosters veteran Mitch Aubusson has announced his retirement at the end of the season after playing more than 300 games with the club.

The star reflected on his decision to retire, and shared with Mark Levy and Brad Fittler his plans for the future.

“As you get older you think ‘I wonder what it feels like’.

“With the way the game’s gone this year, and what’s happened with COVID … it got to a stage where it was my time.

“I’d had enough, and I was ready for the next chapter.”

Image: Sydney Roosters/Official website